Ahkello Witherspoon Reportedly Traded to Steelers from Seahawks

AP Photo/John Froschauer

The Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It was not immediately known what Pittsburgh sent to Seattle in exchange for Witherspoon.

The 26-year-old Witherspoon was originally a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Colorado by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent the first four seasons of his career in San Francisco before signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks in March.

