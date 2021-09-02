Stephen A. Smith to Debate Michael Irvin, Tim Tebow on ESPN's 'First Take'

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

ESPN's First Take will feature both Michael Irvin and Tim Tebow working opposite Stephen A. Smith, as first reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Irvin will reportedly appear on the show on Mondays with Tebow working on Fridays, and there will be a rotation of guests during the middle of the week.

The show officially announced Irvin's addition on Thursday:

ESPN also announced Tebow would take part in the Friday shows, with Paul Finebaum, Keyshawn Johnson, Mina Kimes, Kimberley A. Martin, Monica McNutt, Jessica Mendoza, Chiney Ogwumike, Dan Orlovsky, Kendrick Perkins, Marcus Spears, Brian Windhorst and Damien Woody listed among the potential mid-week contributors.

The new lineup comes after ESPN removed Max Kellerman from the show, which reportedly came at Smith's request, according to Marchand. Smith will now become the featured host of the show while earning $12 million per year on his current contract.

Marchand also reported Smith wants to work alongside Magic Johnson on NBA Countdown.

Irvin has spent time as an analyst for both ESPN and NFL Network following his Hall of Fame playing career with the Dallas Cowboys. He will begin on Sept. 6 and provide NFL commentary throughout the 2021 season.

Tebow is expected to provide college football analysis after previously spending time in the studio for SEC Network.

The former Florida star is best known for his collegiate career that featured a Heisman Trophy and two national championships before an up-and-down professional career with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets.

Tebow was looking to return to the NFL this summer while signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, but he was released in August.