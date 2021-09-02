Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Daffney alongside Dusty Rhodes. Credit: Instagram

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts.

SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Daffney Unger informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46.

Daffney, whose real name was Shannon Spruill, left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her health after posting a video on Instagram live Wednesday night in which she appeared to suggest she was considering suicide.

Unger looked to be in a state of emotional distress and may have been holding a gun at one point. She was crying throughout the video and said she was "all alone."

Daffney also said "I'm sorry" repeatedly and at the end of the video she said, "Remember, my brain goes to Boston."

On Thursday, TMZ Sports provided an update on Daffney after reaching out to the Gwinnett County Police.

Police said they made attempts to contact Daffney, including showing up at one of her old addresses, but had been unable to locate her as of Thursday morning.

After the video surfaced, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter and called for anyone with ties to Daffney to attempt to reach out to her:

Foley noted that his calls to Daffney went straight to voicemail.

AEW's Dustin Rhodes and NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell were among the wrestlers who reacted to the tragic news of Daffney's passing:

Daffney is perhaps best known to wrestling fans for her tenure in WCW from 1999 to 2001. She was initially aligned with David Flair and Crowbar, and she eventually went on to win the Cruiserweight Championship, making her one of only two women to win that title in WCW.

She also enjoyed a successful run in TNA from 2008 to 2011, wrestled for Shine from 2012 to 2015 and made appearances for various independent promotions during her career.