Saints vs. Packers Week 1 Game to Be Played in Jacksonville

The NFL announced the New Orleans Saints will use the Jacksonville Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field as a temporary home field for their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 12.

Amie Just and Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune first reported Wednesday the decision was made in coordination with the NFL as the closest available venue while New Orleans deals with a resource shortage and continued power outages in wake of Hurricane Ida.

The venue change comes one day after Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed the organization would spend at least the next few weeks based in Dallas while their home city continues its recovery. He noted contingency plans were being put in place through Week 4, with the ability to return to New Orleans sooner if it became possible.

"And we've got enough fans in this area and Houston and certainly from Northern Louisiana that we think that would be something that's very realistic," Payton told reporters about the potential of playing a game in Texas.

AT&T Stadium in Dallas wasn't an option for Week 1 because the venue will already be setting up for the Los Bukis concert on Sept. 15, while the Houston Texans are using their NRG Stadium to host the Jaguars to open the regular season.

The Cowboys are hosting the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, the Saints' second scheduled home date of the season, but NRG Stadium may be available Oct. 3 after hosting a college football game between Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State one day earlier.

New Orleans then has two more road games sandwiched around its Week 6 bye. So, having a backloaded home schedule with just two home dates in the first seven weeks should be beneficial to the franchise playing as many games at the Caesars Superdome as possible in 2021.

If the current plans remain in place, the Saints could return to the Superdome for a Halloween afternoon clash with the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. That would still leave six true home games.

Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm when it arrived to Louisiana, has led to at least five deaths, caused considerable flooding and led to widespread power outages affecting over one million people that could last upward of a month, according to CNN.

Given the uncertain timeframe for a return to normalcy in New Orleans, the team has worked with the Cowboys and two college programs, SMU and TCU, to set up plans for the potential use of indoor practice facilities, per ESPN's Mike Triplett.

The Saints were forced to play their entire 2005 home schedule away from the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina.