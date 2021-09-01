Former Celtics C Tacko Fall, Cavaliers Agree to Non-Guaranteed 1-Year Contract

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Cleveland Cavaliers are adding big man Tacko Fall to an already enormous frontcourt, signing the seven-footer to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Fall provided solid minutes for the Boston Celtics over the last two years while spending time in the G-League to transition his game to the pros. In 19 NBA games last season, Fall averaged 2.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 7.2 minutes per night.

The former UCF star might not get much more time in Cleveland than he did in Boston. He'll have to contend for minutes alongside Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Dean Wade and Kevin Love.

Even with plenty of bodies ahead of him, Fall remains a solid depth option who can notably disrupt attacks at the rim.

It just remains to be seen whether or not he'll make the roster. The Cavs could find a more all-around useful player in training camp, or even later in the season, which makes cutting ties with Fall an easy route.

Then again, there weren't too many better depth options behind Fall still available in free agency. DeMarcus Cousins, Aron Baynes, Harry Giles and Bismack Biyombo top the list of UFA centers and each carry a higher price tag than Fall.

As Cleveland continues to rebuild in a Central Division featuring the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, taking a flier on Fall and seeing if he pans out is exactly the type of move that makes sense.