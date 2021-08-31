Report: Antoine Griezmann Returning to Atletico Madrid on Loan from Barcelona

Report: Antoine Griezmann Returning to Atletico Madrid on Loan from BarcelonaSeptember 1, 2021
Antoine Griezmann is back with Atletico Madrid.
According to soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Griezmann is returning to the La Liga champions on a loan from Barcelona with an option to buy for €40 million ($47.2 million) after the season.
In corresponding moves, Atletico reportedly are loaning midfielder Saul Niguez to Chelsea, while Barcelona are attempting to finalize a transfer for Sevilla forward Luuk de Jong.
Saúl will officially join Chelsea in the next few minutes on loan for €5m with also buy OPTION for €40m valid in June 2022. Atletico Madrid have total agreement with Chelsea as revealed earlier - it’s here we go. 🔵🇪🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DeadlineDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DeadlineDay</a>
João Felix is not part of Griezmann deal with Atletico Madrid. Barcelona are working to complete Luuk de Jong deal with Sevilla now. 🚨🤝 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Atleti?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Atleti</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sevilla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sevilla</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DeadlineDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DeadlineDay</a>
Griezmann emerged as one of the game's most dangerous forwards during his time with Atletico, posting 94 league goals and 32 league assists in five seasons for the club before departing for Barca ahead of the 2019-20 season.
The 30-year-old didn't bring that production with him, however, posting 22 goals and 11 assists in his two full seasons with Barca (71 total La Liga appearances). To put that in perspective, the Frenchman had two separate seasons scoring 22 goals with Atleti.
📆 July 2019: Barca sign Griezmann from Atleti for €120m<br><br>📆 Sept 2020: Barca release Luis Suarez<br><br>📆 Sept 2020: Atleti sign Luis Suarez on a free transfer<br><br>📆 May 2021: Atleti win LaLiga<br><br>📆 Aug 2021: Barca loan Griezmann to Atleti with €40m option<br><br>🥴 Good business...
Nothing will be more shocking than Messi's departure. But strengthening a key rival that won the title last season is a curious bit of business itself, even if Griezmann's tenure at the Camp Nou was an unsuccessful one.
Barcelona is clearly building for the future around young players like Pedri, Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati while attempting to keep ambitions high for this season. But there's little doubt that it has just strengthened a key rival, even if the wage bill required it.