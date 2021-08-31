Report: Antoine Griezmann Returning to Atletico Madrid on Loan from Barcelona

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann is back with Atletico Madrid.

According to soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Griezmann is returning to the La Liga champions on a loan from Barcelona with an option to buy for €40 million ($47.2 million) after the season.

In corresponding moves, Atletico reportedly are loaning midfielder Saul Niguez to Chelsea, while Barcelona are attempting to finalize a transfer for Sevilla forward Luuk de Jong.

Griezmann emerged as one of the game's most dangerous forwards during his time with Atletico, posting 94 league goals and 32 league assists in five seasons for the club before departing for Barca ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The 30-year-old didn't bring that production with him, however, posting 22 goals and 11 assists in his two full seasons with Barca (71 total La Liga appearances). To put that in perspective, the Frenchman had two separate seasons scoring 22 goals with Atleti.

Nothing will be more shocking than Messi's departure. But strengthening a key rival that won the title last season is a curious bit of business itself, even if Griezmann's tenure at the Camp Nou was an unsuccessful one.

Barcelona is clearly building for the future around young players like Pedri, Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati while attempting to keep ambitions high for this season. But there's little doubt that it has just strengthened a key rival, even if the wage bill required it.