X

    Mac Jones Patriots Jerseys Sell Out at Pro Shop Hours After QB Is Named Starter

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 31, 2021

    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    New England Patriots fans are ready for the Mac Jones era. Very, very ready. 

    After the Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday and promoted Jones into the starting lineup, the rookie's jersey has already sold out at the Patriots Pro Shop, per ESPN's Mike Reiss:

    Mike Reiss @MikeReiss

    Mac Jones’ jerseys at Patriots Pro Shop are sold out. Already.

    While Newton's release may have come as a surprise, Jones winning the job wasn't. He emerged this summer as the better option both in the present and future:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From NFL Now: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> will start QB Mac Jones, in part because he was even better than they anticipated when they drafted him. <a href="https://t.co/Ma5BBCfyFW">pic.twitter.com/Ma5BBCfyFW</a>

    The Athletic NFL @TheAthleticNFL

    "He has all the respect in the world from (his teammates) and he’s earned it. And that’s partly why Belichick felt comfortable to go with Mac Jones in the No. 1 role.”<a href="https://twitter.com/robertmays?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@robertmays</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/jeffphowe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jeffphowe</a> react to Mac Jones being named QB1 in New England. <a href="https://t.co/OyGnxtbKfo">pic.twitter.com/OyGnxtbKfo</a>

    Michael Giardi @MikeGiardi

    From a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> player just now via text: "Don't let it get twisted. Mac won the job." Reminded him I didn't twist it. "Now the real work begins."

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    It's one thing for Mac Jones to look good in the preseason games. More notable was Bill Belichick raving about his work ethic and veteran leaders like Slater, Hightower and Hoyer talking about how impressed they have been with Mac

    Being the starting quarterback of the Patriots comes with high expectations after Tom Brady's historic 20 years at the helm. It's folly to expecting Jones—or any quarterback not named Patrick Mahomes—to reach those levels.

    But Pats fans are clearly excited about the new man under center. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!