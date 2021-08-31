Mac Jones Patriots Jerseys Sell Out at Pro Shop Hours After QB Is Named Starter

Mac Jones Patriots Jerseys Sell Out at Pro Shop Hours After QB Is Named StarterAugust 31, 2021
New England Patriots fans are ready for the Mac Jones era. Very, very ready.
After the Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday and promoted Jones into the starting lineup, the rookie's jersey has already sold out at the Patriots Pro Shop, per ESPN's Mike Reiss:
While Newton's release may have come as a surprise, Jones winning the job wasn't. He emerged this summer as the better option both in the present and future:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From NFL Now: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> will start QB Mac Jones, in part because he was even better than they anticipated when they drafted him. <a href="https://t.co/Ma5BBCfyFW">pic.twitter.com/Ma5BBCfyFW</a>
The Athletic NFL @TheAthleticNFL
"He has all the respect in the world from (his teammates) and he’s earned it. And that’s partly why Belichick felt comfortable to go with Mac Jones in the No. 1 role.”<a href="https://twitter.com/robertmays?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@robertmays</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/jeffphowe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jeffphowe</a> react to Mac Jones being named QB1 in New England. <a href="https://t.co/OyGnxtbKfo">pic.twitter.com/OyGnxtbKfo</a>
Being the starting quarterback of the Patriots comes with high expectations after Tom Brady's historic 20 years at the helm. It's folly to expecting Jones—or any quarterback not named Patrick Mahomes—to reach those levels.
But Pats fans are clearly excited about the new man under center.