Mac Jones Patriots Jerseys Sell Out at Pro Shop Hours After QB Is Named Starter

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New England Patriots fans are ready for the Mac Jones era. Very, very ready.

After the Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday and promoted Jones into the starting lineup, the rookie's jersey has already sold out at the Patriots Pro Shop, per ESPN's Mike Reiss:

While Newton's release may have come as a surprise, Jones winning the job wasn't. He emerged this summer as the better option both in the present and future:

Being the starting quarterback of the Patriots comes with high expectations after Tom Brady's historic 20 years at the helm. It's folly to expecting Jones—or any quarterback not named Patrick Mahomes—to reach those levels.

But Pats fans are clearly excited about the new man under center.