The Rock on Viral Photo of Look-a-Like Police Officer Eric Fields: He's 'Way Cooler'

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

The Rock has responded to a viral photo of a police officer who could be his doppelganger.

After an image of Eric Fields, a patrol lieutenant in Morgan County, Alabama, made its way around the internet, the actor and former WWE Superstar called him "way cooler" on Twitter:

Fields told Ben Flanagan of AL.com it's been "a running joke" for years among people in his circle that he bears an uncanny resemblance to The Rock.

"I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child," Fields said. "I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess."

Flanagan noted that Fields, who has worked for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years, does occasionally do an impression of The Rock.

Despite their similar appearance, Fields doesn't try to fool people intentionally into thinking they are meeting the Hollywood superstar.

"I don't want to disappoint anybody," Fields told Flanagan. "I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don't know. It's flattering, but it's also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect I guess."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Given how closely the two men resemble each other, maybe The Rock can one day hire Fields to act as his stunt double in one of his movies.

Vince McMahon has a history of putting WWE Superstars who look like each other in matches. If The Rock ever decides to return to the squared circle, perhaps we could get a Rock vs. Rock match at WrestleMania.