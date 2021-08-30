NBA Rumors: DeAndre Jordan, Nets 'Working Toward' Contract Buyout; Lakers Linked

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Brooklyn Nets and center DeAndre Jordan are reportedly working toward a buyout agreement.

Shams Charania and Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported the two sides have discussed parting ways after two seasons. Jordan has two years and $19.7 million remaining on his contract.

Signed alongside friends Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019, Jordan has had a disappointing tenure in Brooklyn. He averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds last season in 57 appearances but was taken out of the postseason rotation. The Nets are seemingly satisfied moving forward with Nicolas Claxton as their starting center and playing small with Blake Griffin or Durant at the 5 in other lineups.

Jordan can still grab some boards and throw down dunks, but his defensive presence is nowhere near what it was during his prime with the Los Angeles Clippers. Jake Fischer of B/R reported Jordan could be headed back to Los Angeles, this time with the Lakers, should a buyout be arranged.

The Lakers have gone all-in on acquiring veteran talent this offseason. Jordan would be the 11th Lakers player who is 32 years or older. That number includes Rajon Rondo, who is expected to sign with the Lakers after reaching a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jordan would rotate with Dwight Howard at the center position, while Anthony Davis would continue to play at power forward despite Russell Westbrook's arrival and the need for spacing.