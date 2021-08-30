Bill Belichick on Patriots' QB Battle: 'We Still Have a Lot of Decisions to Make'

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick remained noncommittal about the team's quarterback situation following Sunday's 22-20 win over the New York Giants.

"We still have a lot of decisions to make," he told reporters when asked about the starter for Week 1 of the regular season.

New England selected Mac Jones in the first round because they envision him as the long-term answer under center, but Cam Newton seems to have the inside track on the starting gig for 2021.

Newton has the obvious edge in experience, and the Patriots saw enough in the three-time Pro Bowler to sign him to another one-year contract. He threw for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions while running for 592 yards and 12 scores.

Newton later acknowledged that testing positive for COVID-19 had a prolonged effect on his performance.

As much as the 2015 MVP has working in his favor, Jones has done everything he can to run the offense right out of the gate.

The former Alabama star went 10-of-14 for 156 yards and one touchdown Sunday. He finished the preseason with 389 passing yards.

NFL Network's Michael Giardi also reported Newton's violation of the NFL's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which caused him to miss multiple practices, may have helped Jones:

Belichick and his assistants may still be weighing all of their options, or he could be looking to draw this out as long as possible to disrupt the Miami Dolphins' opening week preparations.

It's a testament to Jones' effort that this could plausibly be up in the air at all.