NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers, Hornets Among Teams Interested in Pacers' Jeremy Lamb

As he enters the final year of his contract, Jeremy Lamb is still a member of the Indiana Pacers. However, that might not remain the case for the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Indianapolis Star's J. Michael reported the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets are showing interest in the 6'5" guard.

Michael reported on Aug. 1 that the Pacers were looking to move Lamb in part because he has fallen down the rotation a bit. Caris LeVert figures to start at shooting guard, and Indiana used the 13th overall pick on Oregon star Chris Duarte.

Dealing the 29-year-old now might be difficult, though. He was limited to 36 games last year and missed the final month due to a knee injury. He also tore his left ACL and meniscus in February 2020.

Trade suitors might be a bit wary of giving up too much for Lamb until they see him on the court this fall.

Although the Pacers seemed to have soured on him a bit, Lamb is averaging 10.4 points on 44.4 percent shooting through nine seasons. He also shot 40.6 percent from beyond the arc in 2020-21, well above his career average (34.4 percent).

If that carries over into the upcoming campaign, Lamb would be a good fit for the Lakers. Spacing the floor is shaping up to be a challenge for Los Angeles with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all playing prominent roles.

The Hornets used their first-round pick on Connecticut star James Bouknight, and they just handed Terry Rozier a four-year, $97 million extension. Although Lamb's fit in Charlotte would be a little less seamless than in L.A., his arrival would allow Rozier to spell LaMelo Ball at the point more often.

He also played for one season under Hornets head coach James Borrego, which should help ease the transition.