Nick Bosa on Track to Play in 49ers' Season Opener vs. Lions, per HC Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is expecting star pass-rusher Nick Bosa to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Bosa suffered a torn ACL in September 2020 that limited him to two games last year. Shanahan told reporters Sunday the plan for the 2019 Pro Bowler has always been to have him on the field for Week 1 and that he hasn't experienced any setbacks in his recovery.

Bosa's absence in more involved drills during training camp has been noticeable. He was among the 49ers veterans to receive a maintenance day on Sunday.

However, general manager John Lynch struck a similar tone to Shanahan in downplaying any concerns.

"All our top-flight guys, [Arik] Armstead and D.J. Jones, they're all looking really, really good,” he said. “And Bosa looks great on the side. Probably won't see him much through the preseason, but he's tracking well for Week 1."

Bosa's ACL tear foreshadowed a season marred by injuries across the roster for San Francisco. The Niners went from winning the NFC to slogging through to six victories.

Much will be expected from Bosa after he collected nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss as a rookie. While it's not ideal for him to miss important portions of training camp, there aren't any clear warning signs of something bigger at play.

The 49ers' opener is a little more than a month away (Sept. 12) against the Detroit Lions. If Bosa doesn't show clear progress within the next couple of weeks, then it might be time to worry.