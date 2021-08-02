LiAngelo Ball Officially Named to Hornets' 2021 NBA Summer League Roster

AP Photo/Reed Saxon

The Charlotte Hornets released their NBA Summer League roster Monday, and it includes LiAngelo Ball, the brother of Hornets star and reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball.

The roster also features 2021 draft picks James Bouknight (No. 11 overall) and Kai Jones (No. 19). The competition is set to kick off Aug. 8 in Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old Ball is trying to join brothers LaMelo and Lonzo Ball in the NBA. He signed with the Detroit Pistons in December but was waived before making an appearance.

The 6'5" guard was a 3-star recruit out of California's Chino Hills High School and followed Lonzo's path to UCLA. However, he was suspended before playing a game after a shoplifting incident in China and withdrew from the school.

This prompted a bizarre path for Ball's basketball career, featuring stints in Lithuania and the Junior Basketball Association, a league created by his father, LaVar Ball. He signed a G League contract during the 2019-20 season but never saw action as the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the season.

He has another chance to show what he can do for a professional team, this time with the Hornets. Charlotte has a deep backcourt that features LaMelo, Terry Rozier and Bouknight, but LiAngelo could play alongside his brother next season if things go well this summer.