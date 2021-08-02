Trae Young, Hawks Reportedly Expected to Finalize Max Contract Extension

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly are set to sign Trae Young to a maximum contract extension when the free-agency period opens.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported the deal should be announced soon after midnight ET when players are eligible to sign rookie extensions. The Hawks can offer Young $168 million over five years.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

