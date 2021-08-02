Olympic Women's Gymnastics 2021: USA's Jade Carey Wins Gold; Full Floor Results

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

American Jade Carey earned a gold medal in the floor exercise at the Tokyo Olympics after earning a score of 14.366 in the event finals Monday.

It's the first Olympic medal for Carey, who competed in the individual competitions this week but did not suit up for Team USA on the way to its silver medal.

Italy's Vanessa Ferrari earned the silver in floor after posting the best score in qualifying, while Mai Murakami of Japan and Angelina Melnikova of ROC each took home bronze after tying in third place.

Final Results

1. Jade Carey (USA): 14.366

2. Vanessa Ferrari (Italy): 14.200

3. Mai Murakami (Japan): 14.166

3. Angelina Melnikova (ROC): 14.166

5. Rebecca Andrade (Brazil): 14.033

Video Play Button Videos you might like

6. Jessica Gadirova (Great Britain): 14.000

7. Jennifer Gadirova (Great Britain): 13.233

8. Viktoriia Listunova (ROC): 12.400

Full scores available at Olympics.com.

A strong performance during qualifying helped Carey earn spots in the apparatus finals in both vault and floor, while she reached the individual all-around final after Simone Biles withdrew from the competition.

Biles also withdrew from the floor final, an event she won gold in at the Rio Olympics in 2016, as well as in five different world championships.

It left a wide-open competition for the gold medal, but it was Carey who took advantage after finishing in eighth place in both the all-around and vault finals.

The 21-year-old's routine had the toughest difficulty in the field Monday at 6.300, four-tenths higher than any other finalist and one-tenth tougher than her score in qualifying.

She handled it well with an 8.066 execution score and no penalties:

Ferrari had a higher execution score (8.300), but it wasn't enough to claim gold. The Italian still earned silver for her first Olympic medal in four trips to the Summer Games. She previously finished fourth in the floor exercise in both 2012 and 2016.

Melnikova shared a bronze for her third medal in Tokyo, also winning bronze in the all-around while helping ROC take the gold in the team competition.

Carey was still the star of the show Monday, getting a chance to celebrate her gold with her father, Brian Carey, who is also her coach:

It continues to showcase the United States' depth in gymnastics after winning silver in the team competition. Sunisa Lee won gold in the individual all-around and bronze in the uneven bars, while MyKayla Skinner took silver in bronze.

Lee and Biles will get a chance to add to that in the balance beam final Tuesday.