Mets Rumors: NY Won't Sign Top Pick Kumar Rocker to Contract Following Physical Exam

The New York Mets reportedly don't expect to sign No. 10 overall draft pick Kumar Rocker before Sunday's 5 p.m. ET deadline "barring a drastic change," according to Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

The two sides had initially agreed to a $6 million signing bonus, but the Mets expressed concerns over the health of Rocker's arm following a physical examination.

Agent Scott Boras insists the Vanderbilt star is healthy, while outside orthopedists also disagreed with the Mets' assessment, according to ESPN.

The 21-year-old did not participate in the league's predraft MRI program.

Rocker was one of the biggest stars in college baseball last season, striking out 179 batters in 122 innings while producing a 2.73 ERA. He and Jack Leiter (No. 2 overall draft pick) led the Commodores to the College World Series final before losing to Mississippi State.

While the 6'5", 245-pound right-hander was once considered a potential No. 1 overall pick, he slid on draft day over signability concerns as well as questions about his inconsistent velocity. His average fastball fell in the 90-96 mph range over the course of his 2021 starts, per Kevin Goldstein of FanGraphs.

The Mets showed no fear, however, in selecting the high-upside pitcher.

"We’re still so elated here—happy—that Kumar got to us. We really thought there was very little chance that this would happen, a pitcher of this talent and his portfolio," Mets Vice President of Amateur and International Scouting Tommy Tanous said on draft night, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post. "This doesn’t happen very often. We feel very fortunate that his name and magnet was still on the board.

"Kumar was more of a dream than anything else."

The pick also affected the rest of the team's draft, as the $6 million agreement was well over the $4.74 million slot value. Each of the remaining picks in the first 10 rounds signed either at or below slot value, per MLB.com.

If the two sides don't finalize a deal, the Mets will receive the No. 11 pick in the 2022 draft as compensation. Rocker will have the option to return to school and reenter the 2022 draft, or he can spend the year in an international or independent league.