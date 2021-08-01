Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard, Andre Iguodala and Carmelo Among Free Agents Eyeing LA

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Dwight Howard, Andre Iguodala and Carmelo Anthony are reportedly among the veteran free agents who could be targets of the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021 NBA offseason.

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday other names linked to the Lakers include Patty Mills, Goran Dragic, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza and Jeff Green as the team works to rebuild its depth after the blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook.

