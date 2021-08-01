Olympic Swimming 2021: USA Sets World Record to Win Men's 4x100M Medley Relay 

AP Photo/David Goldman

The United States men have won every Olympics gold medal in the 4x100m medley relay in event history. They weren't about to lose that streak Saturday night.

Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple took home the gold medal with a world-record time of 3:26.78, besting Great Britain (3:27.51) and Italy (3:29.17).

Not a bad way for the United States to close down the swimming portion of these Tokyo Games.

