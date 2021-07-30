Juhann Begarin's NBA Draft Scouting Report and Celtics' Updated Roster

Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics made their first pick of the 2021 NBA draft, selecting Juhann Begarin 45th overall.

The 18-year-old spent the 2020-21 season with Paris Basketball in the French second division.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Juhann Begarin

Position: SG

Height: 6'5"

Scouting Report: A productive 2-guard in France's second division, Begarin looks like a project with enough athleticism and shooting skill to take on.

Celtics Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Jayson Tatum, PF: $32.6M (2026)

Al Horford, PF: $27.3M (2023)

Jaylen Brown, SG: $26.6M (2024)

Marcus Smart, PG: $13M (2022)

Tristan Thompson, C: $9.5M (2022)

Romeo Langford, SG: $3.6M (2023)

Aaron Nesmith, SF: $3.5M (2024)

Grant Williams, PF: $2.5M (2023)

Robert Williams III, C: $2.3M (2022)

Payton Pritchard, PG: $2.1M (2024)

Moses Brown, C: $1.7M (2025)

Carsen Edwards, PG: $1.5M (2023)

Jabari Parker, PF: $1.4M (2022)

Free Agents

Evan Fournier, SG: UFA

Luke Kornet, C: UFA

Semi Ojeleye, PF: UFA

Tacko Fall, C: RFA

Tremont Waters, PG: RFA

Begarin averaged 11.9 points and 3.1 assists in 33 league games for Paris Basketball last season. He also shot 45.9 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Given his age, Begarin figures to be more of a project for Boston as it embarks on the Ime Udoka era. But improving their depth—especially on the wing—is something the Celtics would benefit from this offseason as they look to retool the roster around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.