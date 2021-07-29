Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Lakers, Wizards Nearing Deal; Kuzma, More Linked

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

After a first-round playoff exit, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly looking to make a huge splash in the trade market leading up to the draft.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Lakers are nearing a deal for Russell Westbrook, one that would send Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick to Washington.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

