The Basketball Tournament 2021 Results: Golden Eagles Advance To Quarterfinals

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Illinois Region is down to two at the 2021 Basketball Tournament.

Golden Eagles and Autism Army met each other in the night's first matchup, while Boeheim’s Army and Always a Brave wrapped up the night's festivities from Peoria Civic Center.

Here is a look at how things shook out.

Golden Eagles 88, Autism Army 75

Dwight Buycks scored a game-high 23 points and Elgin Cook added 19, leading Golden Eagles to a high-scoring 88-75 win over Autism Army.

Golden Eagles shot 52 percent from the field overall and knocked down 13 threes, as Austism Army struggled to keep up. Buycks and Cook combined to shoot 18-of-25 from the field; at one point, Cook had made 21 straight field goals overall in the tournament.

Jamil Wilson added 13 points to round out double-figure scorers for the victors.

Autism Army lost despite making more than half of their shots, due in large part to their 15 turnovers and 7-of-18 rate from three-point range.

Delroy James and D'angelo Harrison had a team-high 18 points, and Darryl Monroe had a 15-point effort in the loss.

The Golden Eagles are looking to repeat as champions of The Basketball Tournament and have reached the final four each of the last three years.