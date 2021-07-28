Nationals vs. Phillies Postponed Wednesday amid Washington's COVID-19 Outbreak

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Wednesday's game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak among within the Nationals organization.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez revealed the team has 12 positive cases:

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported the outbreak, which came a day after shortstop Trea Turner was pulled in the first inning after a positive test.

The Nationals previously had their season-opening series against the New York Mets postponed on account of an outbreak.

While MLB has done a far better job this season of curtailing outbreaks—thanks in large part to the availability of vaccines—the emergence of the Delta variant across the United States has created a spike in cases.