Marc-Andre Fleury Reportedly Traded to Blackhawks from Golden Knights

David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights have reportedly traded goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for center prospect Mikael Hakkarainen to create $7 million in salary-cap space.

TSN's Darren Dreger first reported the parameters of the deal. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic added Vegas' return.

