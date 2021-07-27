Max Scherzer Trade Rumors: Nationals Ace Would Prefer Deal to Contender, West Coast

AP Photo/Nick Wass

If the Washington Nationals decide to trade starting pitcher Max Scherzer, the veteran hurler reportedly has some preferences.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Scherzer wants to be traded to a winning team on the West Coast if the Nats move him before Friday's trade deadline.

That is significant since Scherzer has the power to veto any trade that isn't to his liking.

Since Scherzer missed Saturday's scheduled start with triceps discomfort, Heyman noted that the Nationals may not be able to wait until the day of the deadline to trade him as teams likely want to review his medical report.

Heyman added that the injury is "not seen as serious," however, meaning it may not have any impact on whether the Nats move him.

Scherzer, 37, is in the final year of his contract and can become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

He is enjoying another strong year statistically with a 7-4 record, 2.83 ERA, career-low 0.88 WHIP and 142 strikeouts over 105 innings pitched.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was the All-Star starter for the National League in this month's All-Star Game, and he has been named an All-Star in each of the past eight seasons the game has been held.

During his 14-year MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers and Nationals, Scherzer is 182-97 with a 3.19 ERA. He has been especially dominant in seven years with the Nats, going 91-47 with a 2.80 ERA and averaging 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Scherzer will always have a significant place in Nationals history as he helped them win their first World Series two seasons ago.

The Nats have struggled since then, however, missing the playoffs last season.

This season, Washington is fourth in the NL East at 45-54, and it trails the New York Mets by 8.5 games for first place.

With the Nationals' playoff hopes fading, it may finally be time to part with one of the greatest players in franchise history rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency.

Scherzer is a potential game-changing ace for any team that acquires him, and if the Nationals trade him to a contender, it is possible he could be the biggest deciding factor in who wins it all this season.