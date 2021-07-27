Nike, Cade Cunningham Agree to Multiyear Endorsement Contract Ahead of 2021 NBA Draft

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham has agreed to a multiyear endorsement contract with Nike ahead of the 2021 NBA draft, per ESPN's Nick DePaula.

Cunningham explained his decision to DePaula:

"More than anything, they show that athletes are more than just athletes. They really put the right message out for people to see. That was important to me. ...I felt like it was a perfect match for me.

"We all can tell a Nike commercial as soon as they come on. Those things matter to me, and I want to be associated with a brand like that."

DePaula reported Cunningham will have the largest shoe deal of any player in his class.

