NFL Rumors: Logan Thomas, WFT Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team and tight end Logan Thomas reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension Tuesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the agreement but no terms were disclosed. Thomas, who starred at quarterback during his time at Virginia Tech, broke out after converting to tight end. He recorded 72 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

