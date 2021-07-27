Olympic Men's Tennis 2021: Tuesday Round-of-32 Results, Scores and Reaction

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Naomi Osaka's stunning loss to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of Olympics play was the top story around the tennis world Tuesday, and justifiably so. But the men's draw had some intriguing matchups on tap, along with a bit of a rain delay to slow down the proceedings.

Below, we'll break down the completed matchups and storylines from the men's round-of-32 draw.

Scores

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Frances Tiafoe, 6-3, 6-4

Recap

Tsitsipas, the top-seeded men's player in action Tuesday, handled his business without much drama.

The Greek star defeated the United States' Tiafoe behind nine aces, 10 forehand winners and an impressive service game in general (he won 28 of 31 first-serve points). So dominant was Tsitsipas that Tiafoe had just one break-point opportunity and failed to convert it.

It surely was particularly sweet beating Tiafoe to advance in the Olympics after the American knocked Tsitsipas out of Wimbledon this summer in the first round, a stunning upset.

"There wasn't that same fighting spirit that I usually put out on the court," Tsitsipas told reporters following that loss. "I would like to see a different me next time. There have been times that I was much more motivated than this. But that's no reason for me not to play well."

He brought the fighting spirit Tuesday, however.

He now heads to the round of 16, where he awaits the winner of (14) Ugo Humbert vs. Miomir Kecmanovic.