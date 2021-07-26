Davante Adams Rumors: WR Open to Discussing Contract With Packers Amid Rodgers Buzz

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams "is willing to listen to any contract discussions the team would like to have," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This comes after Schefter reported the Packers are nearing an agreement with Aaron Rodgers that will result in him suiting up for the team in 2021.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

