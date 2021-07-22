X

    Greg Knapp, Jets Assistant Coach, Dies at Age 58 After Bicycle Accident

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 23, 2021

    AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

    New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday as a result of injuries suffered in a bicycle accident.

    He was 58.

    Jeff Sperbeck, Knapp’s agent, announced he died at 2:32 p.m. ET. He had been in critical condition after being hit by a car while cycling in San Ramon, California.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!