Greg Knapp, Jets Assistant Coach, Dies at Age 58 After Bicycle Accident

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday as a result of injuries suffered in a bicycle accident.

He was 58.

Jeff Sperbeck, Knapp’s agent, announced he died at 2:32 p.m. ET. He had been in critical condition after being hit by a car while cycling in San Ramon, California.

