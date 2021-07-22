Former NFL QB Terrelle Pryor Uninjured After Motorcycle Crash

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL player Terrelle Pryor Sr. was uninjured after crashing his three-wheel motorcycle on Thursday morning.

Pryor posted images and videos on social media (h/t TMZ Sports), writing that his motorcycle was "flipped twice from this dumb ass car chipping me."

"Luckily still breathing and a scratch," he added.

Pryor also told TMZ he's "cool" after the accident.

TMZ noted that Pryor has posted videos of himself driving the three-wheeler Vanderhall in recent months.

Thursday's accident appears to have been the final ride of Pryor's life after he told TMZ that he's "done with bikes."

Pryor spent parts of nine seasons in the NFL from 2011 to 2019. He was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2011 supplemental draft after playing three seasons at Ohio State.

After being used primarily as a quarterback during his three seasons with the Raiders, Pryor found success as a wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns. He set career highs with 77 receptions, 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.

Pryor bounced around the NFL from 2017 to 2019, with stints at Washington, the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars released him during the preseason in 2019.

Despite going unsigned for the past two seasons, Pryor hasn't officially retired from the NFL. The 32-year-old told TMZ last year that he had discussions with multiple teams, including the New England Patriots, about a possible comeback.