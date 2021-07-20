Arsenal Reportedly Cancels American Preseason Tour Due to Covid-19 Issues

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal have canceled their preseason tour in the United States because of "a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club," according to The Athletic's David Ornstein and James McNicholas.

The club was originally scheduled to depart for Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday and play a pair of friendlies before returning to London on July 28.

Four teams made up the Florida Cup: Arsenal, Everton, Inter Milan and Millonarios F.C.

Despite Arsenal's absence, Ornstein and McNicholas reported Everton are still planning to compete.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Lorenzo Bettoni of Football Italia) reported Inter was also considering removing itself from the Florida Cup because of the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. However, Inter indicated Tuesday morning it was on the way to the U.S.:

The Gunners have friendlies against Chelsea (Aug. 1) and Tottenham Hotspur (Aug. 8) still on the schedule. They open the 2021-22 Premier League season on Aug. 13 against Brentford.