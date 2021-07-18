Report: Knicks' Julius Randle Was Never Offered Team USA Spot After Beal, Love Exits

Elsa/Pool Photo via AP

The United States men's basketball team needed help heading into the Tokyo Olympics, but New York Knicks star Julius Randle was reportedly not offered a roster spot, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Team USA had two late openings with Bradley Beal entering the health and safety protocols and Kevin Love dropping out due to injury. The squad announced Friday those spots will be filled by JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson.

According to Berman, USA Basketball "heavily discussed" adding Randle but chose McGee due to his shot-blocking ability.

Johnson is less proven than other options, but he plays for USA head coach Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs and had already been practicing with the team in Las Vegas.

