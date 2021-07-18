5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Commits to Oklahoma over Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, More

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Oklahoma has turned into a quarterback powerhouse program, and it landed a future signal-caller Sunday.

Malachi Nelson—who is a 5-star prospect and the No. 5 overall player and No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings—chose the Sooners over Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC.

He also wasted no time endearing himself to Oklahoma fans with a horns-down shot at archrival Texas:

One look at that list of finalists should indicate what type of player Nelson can be considering it is largely a list of the national championship contenders almost every single season in college football.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports noted that "Nelson has all the physical tools you could want in a next-level signal-caller" and pointed to his ability to hit receivers at all three levels, including on deep balls. He also is a "plus-athlete for a quarterback as well and shows the ability to extend plays and get out and pick up yards in the running game."

That he chose to play for head coach Lincoln Riley should come as no surprise given the coach's track record with quarterbacks.

Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray took home back-to-back Heisman Trophies for the Sooners during the 2017 and 2018 campaigns, and Jalen Hurts was the runner-up in 2019. Spencer Rattler could add to that list of Heisman winners if he lives up to expectations during the 2021 season.

Nelson has the opportunity to be the next in a long line of successful quarterbacks who thrive at Oklahoma and then make it to the next level.

He may also have the chance to do something none of those quarterbacks did and Oklahoma hasn't done since the 2000 season: win a national championship.