Yankees, MLB Ban Fan For Life For Throwing Baseball at Red Sox OF Alex Verdugo

The New York Yankees and MLB have given a lifetime ban to the fan who threw a baseball at Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, per Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

The Yankees announced the decision Sunday in a statement:

"While the Yankees appreciate the spirit and passion of our fans in our various rivalries—especially with the Red Sox—reckless, disorderly and dangerous behavior that puts the safety of players, field staff or fellow fans in jeopardy will not be tolerated. There is absolutely no place for it at Yankee Stadium. The safety of everyone at Yankee Stadium, including guests in the stands and players on the field, will always be the top priority for the Yankees organization every time we open our doors."

The incident came in the sixth inning of Saturday's game between the Yankees and Red Sox. According to Zach Braziller of the New York Post, Verdugo tossed a ball into the stands in between innings and a fan later threw it back during play, hitting the outfielder in the back.

Security caught the fan, and he was ejected from the game.

Verdugo was clearly upset during the incident, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora took his team off the field until everyone calmed down.

"There’s no reason to ever throw stuff back on the field, ever," Verdugo told reporters after the game. "There really isn’t. As fans, bro, y’all gotta be better. It’s just that simple. I don’t care how much you hate a team or how much of a rivalry [there] is, you don’t throw s--t at people, man."

The Yankees' ban continues the trend of recent punishments against fans who have crossed the line at sporting events.

In the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers banned a fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook, while the New York Knicks banned a spectator who allegedly spit on Trae Young.