Report: Ryan Ellis Traded to Flyers in 3-Team Deal with Predators, Golden Knights

After spending the 2020-21 season searching for an impact defenseman, the Philadelphia Flyers found one by reportedly acquiring Ryan Ellis from the Nashville Predators as part of a three-team trade.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN reported Ellis was traded to Philadelphia for Nolan Patrick and Philippe Myers.

Per Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada, Patrick will be redirected to the Vegas Golden Knights for Cody Glass.

