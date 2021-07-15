Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Trilogy Fight Rescheduled for October 9

AP Photo/Richard Vogel

A new date for the long-awaited third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has been set.

Fury confirmed in a post on his Twitter account that the WBC and Ring heavyweight championship bout will take place on Oct. 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger first reported the new date.

Fury and Wilder were originally supposed to square off on July 24, but the bout was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Fury's camp.

There has been a long journey to get to a third fight between Fury and Wilder. Their first bout in Dec. 2018 ended in a draw.

Rather than do an immediate rematch, both boxers had two fights each against other opponents in 2019.

Fury and Wilder finally agreed to a second bout in November 2019. The match took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Feb. 22, 2020. The Gypsy King silenced his rival with a seventh-round TKO to win the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Wilder triggered the rematch clause in his contract one week after the loss, but Fury's camp started exploring other options late last year when no deal could be worked out.

Fury was set to fight Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14, but an arbitrator ruled in May that Wilder had a right to his rematch prior to Sept. 15.

Wilder's loss to Fury was the first loss of his career in 44 professional fights. Fury is 30-0-1 in 31 bouts since turning pro in 2008.