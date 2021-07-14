Russell Wilson: Pete Carroll Bond 'Stronger Than Ever' After Seahawks Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Russell Wilson very much wants the public to know all is well in his relationship with Pete Carroll.

Weeks after embracing the Seattle Seahawks head coach at minicamp to tell reporters they're "still friends," Wilson appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and said his relationship with the coach is "stronger than ever."

“I would say it’s stronger. I think me and Pete have gotten closer. Pete and I have always had a great bond but I think we had a great heart-to-heart,” Wilson said (via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). “Me and Coach Carroll’s relationship is stronger than ever.”

The public nature of Wilson's comments may cause some to wonder if he doth protest too much.

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic detailed the years-long power struggle between Carroll and Wilson in February. In the five months since, the Seahawks addressed one of Wilson's concerns by trading for guard Gabe Jackson and added other ancillary pieces to the roster.

Because of the offseason, it's been a while since Carroll and Wilson have been around each another on a regular basis. Distance has a way of healing old wounds. It's possible the same tensions will arise once the 2021 season kicks off, but it appears Wilson is far more content in Seattle than he was at the end of last season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

One NFL executive recently told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler he doesn't feel the Seahawks are sold on keeping Wilson over the long term. For 2021, things appear to be smoothed over enough for Seattle to make a run.