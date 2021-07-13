Wild's Zach Parise, Ryan Suter Have Contracts Bought Out; Will Be UFAs July 28

David Berding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild announced Tuesday that they will buy out the contracts of winger Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter.

Parise and Suter can become free agents July 28.

Both Parise and Suter signed 13-year, $98 million contracts with the Wild on July 4, 2012.

Prior to signing with the Wild, Parise spent seven seasons with the New Jersey Devils, and Suter spent seven seasons with the Nashville Predators. They would go on to be teammates in Minnesota for nine years.

Parise, 36, appeared in 558 regular-season games for the Wild, registering 199 goals and 201 assists for 400 points. The 36-year-old Suter posted 55 goals and 314 assists for 369 points in 656 games, and he had a plus-62 rating.

While Parise was never an All-Star in Minnesota, he did hit the 30-goal mark in 2014-15, and his 33 goals and 62 points that season were his most as a member of the Wild.

Meanwhile, Suter was an All-Star in both 2015 and 2017. The 2016-17 season was arguably the best of his career, as he finished with nine goals and 31 assists for 40 points and led the NHL with a plus-34 rating.

In nine seasons with Parise and Suter on the roster, the Wild reached the playoffs eight times, although they never made it past the second round.

While Parise and Suter were important figures in terms of providing leadership this past season, their on-ice production dipped.

Parise finished with just seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 45 games, while Suter had three goals and 16 assists for 19 points in 56 games.

There is hope for the American veterans to rebound in new surroundings, though, as they aren't far removed from strong showings. Parise had 25 goals two seasons ago, while Suter registered 48 points that same season.

Per Michael Russo of The Athletic, buying out Parise and Suter will result in the Wild paying each of them $6.7 million over the next eight years.

Russo added that the move will save the Wild $10.33 million against the salary cap in 2021-22 and $2.33 million the following season, although it will cost them more than $15 million against the cap in the following two campaigns.