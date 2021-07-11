Conor McGregor Reportedly Has Surgery on Gruesome Leg Injury Suffered at UFC 264

AP Photo/John Locher

TMZ Sports reported UFC star Conor McGregor underwent surgery to repair a broken tibia after suffering the gruesome injury against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas on Saturday at UFC 264.

McGregor, 32, snapped his leg at the end of the first of round of the trilogy fight, which led to a doctor's stoppage in between rounds. It's the first time in McGregor's career he's suffered back-to-back losses—each by way of Poirier.

TMZ noted Dr. Neal El Attrache performed the operation at Cedars Sinai's Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. McGregor (22-6, 19 KOs) is expected to remain in the hospital until the middle of next week.

Surgery was quickly scheduled for Sunday following the injury, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

It's the second straight fight where McGregor has exited with a leg injury. During Poirier's victory over the Irishman at UFC 257, McGregor's fibia and tibia were compromised by unrelenting leg kicks. UFC gave McGregor a six-month medical suspension to recover. Now he'll be out indefinitely once again.

“We don’t know long how he’s going to be out,” UFC president Dana White told reporters. “How much his rehab and therapy he’s going to need.”

Whenever he's clear to return, White expects a fourth bout with Poirier will be discussed.

McGregor certainly seems like he would be open to that. The MMA icon continued to shout at Poirier from the mat as trainers tended to him, both arguing that he could keep fighting and then calling for the judges to rule the fight a doctor's stoppage.

“The fight didn’t get finished,” White said. “You can’t have a fight finish that way. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor is out? When Conor is healed and ready to go, we’ll do the rematch, I guess. Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready.”

The rehab process starts now. How long it will take is up to McGregor's body.