16-Year-Old Arrested, Charged After Alleged Theft of Terrence Ross’ Lamborghini Urus

Police have arrested a 16-year-old and charged him with burglary of a structure and third-degree grand theft for allegedly stealing and totaling Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross' 2021 Lamborghini Urus from an Orlando, Florida dealership.

TMZ Sports provided the news on the 16-year-old, who is reportedly in juvenile custody in Miami.

Per Thomas Mates of Click Orlando, police said the 16-year-old was seen trying various door handles for cars at the Fields Motorcars Orlando dealership in the early morning hours of June 1.

He then came back with a Dodge Dart and crashed into a window to gain access into the building. Prior to 1 a.m. ET, the teen took off in the SUV.

Per TMZ Sports, the Lamborghini was seen in Orange County at roughly 3 a.m. A couple of hours later, police received word that the Lamborghini had crashed into a Maitland, Florida building. The vehicle was abandoned when police arrived.

According to Mates, investigators also said a teen was seen sleeping in an elevator in a Maitland, Florida building, and that a witness said he asked for a ride before running away.

Ross reportedly received word of the incident at 8 a.m. on June 1. He provided this statement in an Instagram post published on June 1 (h/t TMZ Sports), explaining what he had been told.

"Two guys broke into the dealership, smashed through a glass, went through desks, grabbed keys, go out to the lot and start seeing which key works and the key that they stumbled upon was my key.

"They take this car and they start driving...[the cops] find these dudes cruising around like Winter Garden in my whip. They start the chase, the dudes take off in my whip, smash it, lose control of it and crash it into the side of a building. Completely totaled.

"So, now I'm pretty much without a car...so now we back to basics. Car shopping. I'm so sick right now. So Goddamn sick—that was the greatest car I've ever had! And, now it's gone. Gone! Can't even get it back so I'm sick right now. I'm sick."

Per Mates, Ross had left the car at the dealership to be serviced. The SUV can be seen in the background of Ross' Feb. 23 Instagram post.

Ross, 30, averaged a career-high 15.6 points per game last year.

The Toronto Raptors selected him eighth overall in the 2012 NBA draft out of Washington. He spent four-plus years in Toronto, averaging 9.5 points per game.

The Raps traded Ross and a first-round draft pick to the Magic for big man Serge Ibaka on Feb, 14, 2017. Ross has been with the Magic ever since.

He has two years remaining on a four-year, $54 million deal signed in July 2019.