Wimbledon 2021 Women's Semifinals: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream Info

The 2021 Wimbledon semifinals are set in the ladies' singles draw with four of the top competitors in the sport still competing for the major.

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will face No. 25 Angelique Kerber, while No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is set to take on No. 8 Karolina Pliskova.

Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times noted the star power on display in these two matches:

It's a significant change from the French Open women's semifinals, which featured two unseeded players and no one in the top 10.

Here is what you need to know about the upcoming round of play.

Women's Semifinals

When: Thursday, July 8

Time: 8 a.m. ET (1 p.m. local)

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty vs. No. 25 Angelique Kerber

Kerber is the lowest seed remaining in the field, but she is the only one who has won this tournament. The 33-year-old won Wimbledon in 2018 and also reached the final in 2016.

The German remains an elite competitor on grass, winning the Bad Homburg Open last month.

"I just try to continue my play on grass," Kerber said after her quarterfinal win over Karolina Muchova, via WTATennis.com. "Having, of course, the confidence from the last week, coming here with a title in my bag, gives me also confidence that grass is really my surface."

It makes her an obvious threat to win it all this week, although beating Barty will not be easy.

The No. 1 seed has been as dominant as expected in London with just one lost set in five matches. She lost just four games in the quarterfinals against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Barty won 57 percent of receiving points and broke Tomljanovic six times in her latest victory.

It could lead to an exciting battle between two of the top players of the past few years.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 8 Karolina Pliskova

It's been smooth sailing for Pliskova in this tournament. The 29-year-old has not only won every set, but most competitors also haven't even been close.

In the last four rounds, no one has won more than three games in any set against Pliskova.

The Czech star wasn't broken at all against Viktorija Golubic, showcasing her ability to get to anything on the court.

It is still not enough to rule out Sabalenka as the 23-year-old continues her breakout season.

Sabalenka has already won two titles in 2021, shooting up to the No. 4 ranking in the world. She would vault to No. 2 with a win in the semis.

She had never reached the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam before this week, but she has what it takes to go all the way to a title.