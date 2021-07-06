Report: Pentagon Clears Former Navy CB Cameron Kinley to Attend Bucs Training Camp

Daniel Kucin Jr./Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cornerback Cameron Kinley has reportedly received clearance to participate in Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp after the United States Military initially denied him.

According to Lucas Tomlinson of Fox News, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has given Kinley the OK, and the Pentagon will make an official announcement on the matter.

Kinley tweeted the following on Tuesday, apparently in reference to the good news:

After starring as a defensive back at Navy, Kinley signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

Kinley's representatives, Divine Sports and Entertainment, said last month that he wasn't given a reason he could not delay his service, per ESPN.

Divine Sports and Entertainment co-founder and former Navy football player Ryan Williams-Jenkins noted that New England Patriots long snapper and former Navy teammate Joe Cardona was allowed to serve as a Navy reservist while playing football and questioned why Kinley wasn't given the same opportunity.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Kinley said he could find other ways to serve while pursuing his NFL dream, and he appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden for help.

It is unclear if Kinley's request made it to Biden, but his wish has reportedly been granted regardless, and he will have the chance to make the 53-man roster for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Kinley spent four years at Navy as a defensive back, earning the role of team captain and registering 88 tackles, 12 passes defended, one interception, one sack and one forced fumble.

With the Bucs spending big money to keep the core of last year's Super Bowl-winning roster together, there should be opportunities aplenty for low-cost rookies to make the squad in supporting roles.

If Kinley does so, he will join a long list of service academy players currently in the NFL, including Cardona, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malcolm Perry.