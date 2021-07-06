Dream's Chennedy Carter Suspended Indefinitely for Conduct Detrimental to Team

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

The Atlanta Dream suspended Chennedy Carter indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.

Carter logged 5:34 on the court in Sunday's 118-95 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Spencer Nusbaum of The Next reported Carter and another Dream player had a verbal exchange in the first quarter.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

