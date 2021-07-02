Cowboys to Be Featured on HBO's Hard Knocks for 2021 Training Camp

AP Photo/LM Otero

For the third time in the show's history, the Dallas Cowboys will be on HBO's Hard Knocks.

The NFL made the announcement Friday after ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Dallas was expected to be announced as the team featured on the HBO documentary series.

Coming off a 6-10 record in 2020, the Cowboys' first year under head coach Mike McCarthy, there will be no shortage of storylines for the series to cover during its five-episode run.

The biggest storyline that all Cowboys fans have been following already is the status of Dak Prescott's ankle. The two-time Pro Bowler missed the final 11 games last season after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle against the New York Giants.

By all accounts, Prescott's recovery is going very well. He told reporters after his first practice in May that "it felt great" to be on the field and he's "pretty much full-go."

While Prescott is the driving force for Dallas' success, the defense has to play better in 2021 if the team wants to be considered a Super Bowl contender.

The Cowboys allowed a franchise-record 473 points last season. Football Outsiders had them ranked 21st in pass defense DVOA and 23rd in run defense DVOA and total DVOA.

Dallas did invest heavily on defense during the offseason. Its top six picks in the 2021 NFL draft were on that side of the ball, including Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (No. 12 overall).

The Cowboys were previously featured on the HBO documentary series in 2002 and 2008.