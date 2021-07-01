X

    Johnny Manziel Tweets Plan for College Athletes to Make Money off New NIL Benefits 

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 2, 2021

    Johnny Manziel offered some advice for college athletes Thursday in the wake of the NCAA finally allowing those athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

    Johnny Manziel @JManziel2

    Set up a business. Create Shopify account. Design merch w/ fulfillment to ship and handle customer service. Tweet/IG directly to your fan base. Make bank bros

    Manziel is one of the players who would have dramatically benefited from having his NIL rights in college, when he became a phenomenon as Johnny Football during his Heisman days at Texas A&M.

    He even applied to have "Johnny Football" trademarked in 2013 (a Texas A&M booster had beaten him to the punch but gave up the rights when he learned the quarterback wanted them), so he knows a thing or two about the value of marketing yourself. 

    So many collegiate athletes who came before Manziel—Michigan's Fab Five, Tim Tebow, Reggie Bush, etc.—would have profited off NIL rights in the past. At least student-athletes are now entitled to it, and they'd be wise to consider Manziel's words of wisdom. 

