Yankees Trade Rumors: Tim Locastro Dealt to NY from Diamondbacks for Keegan Curtis

Yankees Trade Rumors: Tim Locastro Dealt to NY from Diamondbacks for Keegan CurtisJuly 1, 2021
Norm Hall/Getty Images
The Arizona Diamondbacks reportedly traded outfielder Tim Locastro to the New York Yankees in exchange for minor-league pitcher Keegan Curtis.
Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reported the news, noting Locastro's speed and defensive presence.
