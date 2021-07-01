Yankees Trade Rumors: Tim Locastro Dealt to NY from Diamondbacks for Keegan Curtis

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks reportedly traded outfielder Tim Locastro to the New York Yankees in exchange for minor-league pitcher Keegan Curtis.

Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reported the news, noting Locastro's speed and defensive presence.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.