X

    Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS to Be Team USA's Official Loungewear for Tokyo Olympics

    Adam WellsJune 28, 2021

    Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

    SKIMS, the undergarment and loungewear clothing line created by Kim Kardashian West, has been chosen as the official loungewear for Team USA during the Tokyo Olympics. 

    Kardashian West tweeted about the decision Monday:

    Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

    When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamUSA</a> 🇺🇸, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle. <a href="https://t.co/ZTwvPaVBRr">pic.twitter.com/ZTwvPaVBRr</a>

    Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

    I am honored to announce that <a href="https://twitter.com/skims?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SKIMS</a> is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at <a href="https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd">https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd</a> 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/u2IWXCmUup">pic.twitter.com/u2IWXCmUup</a>

    In addition to SKIMS being the official loungewear provider of the 2020 Games for Team USA, Ralph Lauren was previously announced as the official designer of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team uniforms for the closing ceremonies. 

    Ralph Lauren @RalphLauren

    Polo Ralph Lauren unveils the official U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Closing Ceremony uniforms, proudly made in America<br><br>Featuring our <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamUSA</a> athletes: Skateboarders Heimana Reynolds and <a href="https://twitter.com/jordynbarratt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JordynBarratt</a>, and BMX Gold Medalist <a href="https://twitter.com/connorfields11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ConnorFields11</a><a href="https://t.co/OxXILN3IIW">https://t.co/OxXILN3IIW</a> <a href="https://t.co/Hd3kaC40qS">pic.twitter.com/Hd3kaC40qS</a>

    Per an official description of the clothing line from TheCoolHour.com, SKIMS is a "new, solution-focused approach to shape enhancing undergarments" that "provides superior options for all shapes and tones."  

    The Summer Games are scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug. 8. The Paralympic Games begin Aug. 24 and finish Sept. 5.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Lightning Grind Their Way Back to Finals 😤

      Although it took some blows, @abbeymastracco explains how Tampa Bay is built to win the Stanley Cup ➡️

      Lightning Grind Their Way Back to Finals 😤
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Lightning Grind Their Way Back to Finals 😤

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      Inside the Portland and Dallas HC Hires

      How Billups and Kidd got the jobs, Dame's involvement and impressions of Becky Hammon

      Sources reveal new details of the scrutiny behind the hirings to @jakelfischer ➡️

      Inside the Portland and Dallas HC Hires
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Inside the Portland and Dallas HC Hires

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Regrading Biggest Offseason Moves 📝

      The 2020-21 offseason was a fun one. We look back at the deals and give our updated grades ⬇️

      Regrading Biggest Offseason Moves 📝
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Regrading Biggest Offseason Moves 📝

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Stanley Cup: B/R Staff Predictions 🔮

      And then there were two. Our experts break down the matchup and give their takes ahead of Game 1 📲

      Stanley Cup: B/R Staff Predictions 🔮
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Stanley Cup: B/R Staff Predictions 🔮

      Bleacher Report NHL Staff
      via Bleacher Report