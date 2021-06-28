Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS to Be Team USA's Official Loungewear for Tokyo Olympics

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

SKIMS, the undergarment and loungewear clothing line created by Kim Kardashian West, has been chosen as the official loungewear for Team USA during the Tokyo Olympics.

Kardashian West tweeted about the decision Monday:

In addition to SKIMS being the official loungewear provider of the 2020 Games for Team USA, Ralph Lauren was previously announced as the official designer of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team uniforms for the closing ceremonies.

Per an official description of the clothing line from TheCoolHour.com, SKIMS is a "new, solution-focused approach to shape enhancing undergarments" that "provides superior options for all shapes and tones."

The Summer Games are scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug. 8. The Paralympic Games begin Aug. 24 and finish Sept. 5.