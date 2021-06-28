Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS to Be Team USA's Official Loungewear for Tokyo Olympics

Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS to Be Team USA's Official Loungewear for Tokyo OlympicsJune 28, 2021
SKIMS, the undergarment and loungewear clothing line created by Kim Kardashian West, has been chosen as the official loungewear for Team USA during the Tokyo Olympics.
Kardashian West tweeted about the decision Monday:
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian
When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamUSA</a> 🇺🇸, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle. <a href="https://t.co/ZTwvPaVBRr">pic.twitter.com/ZTwvPaVBRr</a>
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian
I am honored to announce that <a href="https://twitter.com/skims?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SKIMS</a> is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at <a href="https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd">https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd</a> 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/u2IWXCmUup">pic.twitter.com/u2IWXCmUup</a>
In addition to SKIMS being the official loungewear provider of the 2020 Games for Team USA, Ralph Lauren was previously announced as the official designer of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team uniforms for the closing ceremonies.
Ralph Lauren @RalphLauren
Polo Ralph Lauren unveils the official U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Closing Ceremony uniforms, proudly made in America<br><br>Featuring our <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamUSA</a> athletes: Skateboarders Heimana Reynolds and <a href="https://twitter.com/jordynbarratt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JordynBarratt</a>, and BMX Gold Medalist <a href="https://twitter.com/connorfields11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ConnorFields11</a><a href="https://t.co/OxXILN3IIW">https://t.co/OxXILN3IIW</a> <a href="https://t.co/Hd3kaC40qS">pic.twitter.com/Hd3kaC40qS</a>
Per an official description of the clothing line from TheCoolHour.com, SKIMS is a "new, solution-focused approach to shape enhancing undergarments" that "provides superior options for all shapes and tones."
The Summer Games are scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug. 8. The Paralympic Games begin Aug. 24 and finish Sept. 5.
