Pft: Insiders Think Tom Brady Referring to Raiders, Carr with 'That Motherf--ker' Jab

Some NFL sleuths think Tom Brady was referring to the Las Vegas Raiders and Derek Carr when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB criticized an unnamed team for not offering him a contract in free agency last offseason.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, "multiple people with deep connections" across the league have said the Raiders are the team Brady referenced.

"One of the teams, they weren't interested at the very end," Brady said on HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted. "I was thinking, 'You're sticking with that motherf--ker?'"

Brady would go on to win his seventh Super Bowl with the Bucs after signing a two-year, $50 million deal in March 2020.

Florio noted the Raiders removed themselves from the Brady free-agent sweepstakes late in the process, with one source telling him the team thought Brady's requests were "over the top."

Just days after Brady signed with Tampa Bay, the Raiders agreed to terms on a two-year, $17.6 million contract with Marcus Mariota, making him the highest-paid backup QB in the league.

If Brady was talking about Vegas, not only did the franchise decide to stick with "that motherf--ker," it brought in insurance for him.

Brady also said there's no chance he would've signed with the mystery team that spurned him.

"When I look back I'm like, there's no f--king way I would've went to that team," Brady said. "But they said they didn't want me. I know what that means. I know what that feels like. And I'm gonna go f--k you up because of that."

That comment isn't the biggest breadcrumb to follow—given how Brady has beaten up on the vast majority of NFL teams multiple times—but he did throw for 369 yards and four touchdowns against the Raiders in a 45-20 Week 7 victory last year.

It turns out that may have been a revenge game and only Brady knew it.