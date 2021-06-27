Josh Naylor Carted Off with Injury After Scary Outfield Collision with Ernie Clement

David Berding/Getty Images

Cleveland outfielder Josh Naylor was carted off during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins after colliding with teammate Ernie Clement when attempting to field a fly ball.

Naylor was running full speed toward the infield while Clement was headed toward the outfield when they bumped into one another, sending Naylor flying in the air in a heap of pain. He was on the field for several minutes before being taken out on a cart.

After the game, Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Naylor suffered a fracture in the collision.

"We know that there's a fracture," Francona said. "Other than that, he's being evaluated over at the hospital right now. We'll know more, I hope, in a couple hours. We're not even sure if he can travel home with us."

Naylor is hitting .255/.304/.403 with seven home runs and 21 runs batted in this season. He's spent most of his season at right field, occasionally mixing in some work at first base.

Cleveland acquired Naylor as part of the package that sent Mike Clevinger to the San Diego Padres last season.

Bradley Zimmer replaced Naylor in the outfield.