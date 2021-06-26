Braves' Mike Soroka Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury Walking to Truist Park

AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Bad luck continues to haunt Mike Soroka, as the Atlanta Braves pitcher reinjured his Achilles walking to the team's clubhouse.

Per an official announcement from the team, Soroka re-tore his Achilles tendon while talking to Truist Park on Thursday. He will undergo surgery to repair the injury and miss the rest of the 2021 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

